Hinton Bridge over Paterson River

Located on the rich floodplain 4 km north-east of Morpeth, the tiny village of Hinton lies on the banks of the Hunter River at the point where the Paterson River joins the meandering major stream. The village has two points of genuine interest - the charming Victoria Hotel and the historic liftspan Hinton Bridge across the Paterson River.
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
I have...