Hinton Bridge over Paterson River by annied
Photo 391

Hinton Bridge over Paterson River

Located on the rich floodplain 4 km north-east of Morpeth, the tiny village of Hinton lies on the banks of the Hunter River at the point where the Paterson River joins the meandering major stream. The village has two points of genuine interest - the charming Victoria Hotel and the historic liftspan Hinton Bridge across the Paterson River.
8th June 2019 8th Jun 19

Annie D

