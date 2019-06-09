Hinton Bridge

Completed in 1901, Hinton Bridge is an Allan timber truss road bridge and it is one of only three lift bridges in the Hunter region, which in the past accommodated river steamers that travelled the Hunter River system. As a timber truss road bridge, it has many links with important historical events, trends and people, including the expansion of the road network and economic activity throughout NSW, and Percy Allan, the designer of this type of truss.