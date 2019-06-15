Corner of Swan St and Phoenix Park Road - former Bond Store

Mr Taylor, also known as Lord Morpeth, was an agent for Hunter River Steam Navigation Company and required secure storage, a residence and a wharf to enable shipments of cargo to be delivered and held.



He started construction of the store in 1847 at the western end of the now-row of buildings and built a stone, timber and iron wharf into the river.



Mr Taylor followed this with a separate residence at the eastern end of the now-row - built using polished sandstone cut from the quarry at Fig Tree Hill - that was occupied by the Commercial Bank Company around 1858.



The two buildings were joined by 1863 and the entire building is roofed in Bangor slate, which has survived to today.