Photo 399
Cupz N' Crepes
along the footpath in Morpeth
16th June 2019
16th Jun 19
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
4911
photos
214
followers
144
following
Tags
anniedroadtrips
Lou Ann
ace
Look at that great hat display!
July 7th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Looks like life as normal!
July 7th, 2020
