gouge in the beach by anniesue
gouge in the beach

relic of yesterday's downpour
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Peter ace
Well spotted and captured Annie-Sue, I’m not surprised it was a tad heavy at times:)
September 11th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson three inches of rain in our catchment - but in two short apocalyptic bursts!
September 11th, 2023  
