Asda: 3 for £5

so I bought 6



2 delphiniums

a fuchsia

a mini striped petunia

a tray of mixed lobelia

and

a pale yellow poppy of some sort



will put the delphiniums in the border when I've hacked through the day lily roots



and the rest will be on the patio



don't want too many pots - don't want to water!