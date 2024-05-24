Previous
Asda: 3 for £5 by anniesue
Asda: 3 for £5

so I bought 6

2 delphiniums
a fuchsia
a mini striped petunia
a tray of mixed lobelia
and
a pale yellow poppy of some sort

will put the delphiniums in the border when I've hacked through the day lily roots

and the rest will be on the patio

don't want too many pots - don't want to water!
Annie-Sue

Babs ace
What a bargain.
May 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Your garden will be beautiful!
May 24th, 2024  
