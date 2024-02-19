Sign up
Previous
Photo 1084
mermaid's purse
picked it up to display it better - but it kept blowing off the post - and this one is nicer anyway!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
mermaid's purse
Corinne C
ace
Oh I'm not sure I'd pick it up
February 19th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@corinnec
quite harmless - and as it's from the sea, probably disinfected by brine!
February 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting find, well spotted.
February 19th, 2024
