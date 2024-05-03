Sign up
Photo 1126
proper friend
1. collects me from work to collect my car
2. surprises me with a present from Florence which I open on the drive ("just one" she warned, so I had no idea what was coming, although amaretti did cross my mind, so I wasn't far wrong)
3. brings kitchen paper and a bag for me to put it in
4. puts foreign sugar sachets in the bag too because she knows I like them!
I'd never expect a present anyway, but the drama of the tin and then this huge almond wafer biscuit was quite delightful!
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Dorothy
ace
Very nice!
May 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a wonderful friend and a nice collage t share with us
May 3rd, 2024
