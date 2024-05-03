proper friend

1. collects me from work to collect my car



2. surprises me with a present from Florence which I open on the drive ("just one" she warned, so I had no idea what was coming, although amaretti did cross my mind, so I wasn't far wrong)



3. brings kitchen paper and a bag for me to put it in



4. puts foreign sugar sachets in the bag too because she knows I like them!





I'd never expect a present anyway, but the drama of the tin and then this huge almond wafer biscuit was quite delightful!