Previous
proper friend by anniesue
Photo 1126

proper friend

1. collects me from work to collect my car

2. surprises me with a present from Florence which I open on the drive ("just one" she warned, so I had no idea what was coming, although amaretti did cross my mind, so I wasn't far wrong)

3. brings kitchen paper and a bag for me to put it in

4. puts foreign sugar sachets in the bag too because she knows I like them!


I'd never expect a present anyway, but the drama of the tin and then this huge almond wafer biscuit was quite delightful!
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very nice!
May 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a wonderful friend and a nice collage t share with us
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise