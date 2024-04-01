Sign up
Previous
Photo 1101
which came first?
the dragon - or the egg?
||
In this case, the dragon!
||
I didn't think I would join in April's "Single Subject" - but I could ... with chocolate being the subject!!! 😂
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
3
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5749
photos
57
followers
22
following
301% complete
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
56
1037
57
58
1038
1100
59
1101
Views
2
Comments
3
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
DSC-WX350
1st April 2024 12:30pm
Tags
chocolate
,
egg
,
dragon
,
yoftd
Desi
Is the dragon also chocolate?
April 1st, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
no, although a chocolate dragon would be lovely ... ... until I ate it!! It's a printed paper which makes a cone. I've amended this design so new ones have wings that stick out
April 1st, 2024
JackieR
ace
Thirty different chocolates?! Hmmm that's not going to be easy
April 1st, 2024
