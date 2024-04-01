Previous
which came first? by anniesue
Photo 1101

which came first?

the dragon - or the egg?

||
In this case, the dragon!

||
I didn't think I would join in April's "Single Subject" - but I could ... with chocolate being the subject!!! 😂
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Annie-Sue

Desi
Is the dragon also chocolate?
April 1st, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature no, although a chocolate dragon would be lovely ... ... until I ate it!! It's a printed paper which makes a cone. I've amended this design so new ones have wings that stick out
April 1st, 2024  
JackieR ace
Thirty different chocolates?! Hmmm that's not going to be easy
April 1st, 2024  
