Previous
Photo 1194
could have been Fence Fiday
except I don't do it!
And besides, how picky are they?
Are these "railings", instead??
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
0
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
30th August 2024 8:53am
Tags
dew
,
sunshine
,
cemetery
