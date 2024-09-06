Previous
hmmmm by anniesue
hmmmm

on the bus this morning, as car in for MOT (passed), so, walking to the bus stop, got a close-up of something that looks suspiciously like ... ssshhhh ... Autumn!
Annie-Sue

Corinne C ace
A beautiful automnal scenery. Sorry for your car!
September 6th, 2024  
narayani ace
Very much like autumn! Glad your car passed 👍🏼
September 6th, 2024  
