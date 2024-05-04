Previous
egg-box Han by anniesue
egg-box Han

printed a pic of a craft project and made him into a cone

None of the public noticed him - aren't they a dull lot!
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
@Casablanca :-)
May 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
😂😂 Totally love it! Good old Han.
May 6th, 2024  
