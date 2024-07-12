Previous
second best by anniesue
Photo 633

second best

I can put the phone onto 50 mega pixels
it undoubtedly works
the resulting image was 23.1MB
which is too large a file to be accepted here
but zooming in on the PC, the additional detail is very evident
narayani ace
You can do all sorts of things with your phone that my old iPhone can’t do.
July 13th, 2024  
