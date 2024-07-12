Sign up
Photo 633
second best
I can put the phone onto 50 mega pixels
it undoubtedly works
the resulting image was 23.1MB
which is too large a file to be accepted here
but zooming in on the PC, the additional detail is very evident
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
jetty
windermere
narayani
ace
You can do all sorts of things with your phone that my old iPhone can’t do.
July 13th, 2024
