hand-coloured

well, if my hand were an app!



-



I get a very different black and white when I have a b/w setting on the camera vs changing to b/w PP. So sometimes I want to use in-camera settings - but I don't always want to change the settings (ie move the dial one notch) to take a second shot



-

First try at tinting a b/w photo - using the same tool I did "toning" with. It's a very blunt instrument.





There are apps that will turn old photos into colour. And there's a free one I could try out.



I couldn't get any anything into the sky, so just brought a whole other sky in from another shot on another day.

