Shap steps by anniesue
Photo 836

Shap steps

Shap Abbey steps, to be precise. Not steps at Shap Abbey, but steps made from Shap Abbey. A convenient source of worked stone for the frugal garden builder.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Annie-Sue

Dorothy ace
Very nice.
April 25th, 2024  
