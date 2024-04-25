Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 836
Shap steps
Shap Abbey steps, to be precise. Not steps at Shap Abbey, but steps made from Shap Abbey. A convenient source of worked stone for the frugal garden builder.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
1
0
Embed Code
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5829
photos
59
followers
24
following
229% complete
View this month »
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
Latest from all albums
1119
503
613
81
1120
504
836
82
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
25th April 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
steps
,
abbey
,
shap
,
reclaimed
,
lowther
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
April 25th, 2024
