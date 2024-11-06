Previous
I hope the professional photos by anniesue
Photo 904

I hope the professional photos

of my sister's wedding (1981) have lasted better than mine - and that they had fewer signs in the background!

I don't really need to bother resurrecting these - but I might have a play.

Task is taking things from albums to reduce space - but then getting rid of unneeded photos and digitising those I want to keep.

Have just got my slide and negative digitiser from the cupboard - though generally I shall just take photos of those I want to keep
