I hope the professional photos

of my sister's wedding (1981) have lasted better than mine - and that they had fewer signs in the background!



I don't really need to bother resurrecting these - but I might have a play.



Task is taking things from albums to reduce space - but then getting rid of unneeded photos and digitising those I want to keep.



Have just got my slide and negative digitiser from the cupboard - though generally I shall just take photos of those I want to keep