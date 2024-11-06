Sign up
Photo 1082
Window - and art
Went to Blackwell today - more windows than you could shake a stick at! But don't - it's an historic house - and they're unique.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
window
,
ceramic
,
potter
,
clay
,
porcelain
,
lawson
,
blackwell
,
owo-7
Beverley
ace
A lovely chic capture
November 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous light
November 6th, 2024
