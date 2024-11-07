Sign up
Brandlehow hands
"Entrust" by sculptor John Merrill (2002)
I may not have known about these for long - could just be one of those random things that FB throws into your feed - or not so random, as obviously I was interested!
Anyway, someone was complaining they looked "derelict" - clearly failing to understand what happens to wood when it is left outside in an area prone to flooding.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Tags
wooden
,
hands
,
wood
,
keswick
,
derwentwater
