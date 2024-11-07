Previous
Brandlehow hands by anniesue
Brandlehow hands

"Entrust" by sculptor John Merrill (2002)

I may not have known about these for long - could just be one of those random things that FB throws into your feed - or not so random, as obviously I was interested!

Anyway, someone was complaining they looked "derelict" - clearly failing to understand what happens to wood when it is left outside in an area prone to flooding.
