quite wild by anniesue
Photo 606

quite wild

a five foot high grass on the bank of the River Lune. I imagine the river sets its own course here - the tree-covered bank opposite might be more typical of an unpeopled land.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Annie-Sue

Chris H ace
Lovely so tranquil .
June 26th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
@chrisiow saw a kingfisher!
June 26th, 2020  
