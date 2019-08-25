Next
pink dragon
pink dragon

this is one of the two dragon boats that comes out onto the lake - Windermere - rowed by cancer survivors.
I'm looking back through my photos for dragons - some I'd already found, because I've named them - others I had to search for because, although remembered, they were undetailed.
But I hadn't remembered those at Kew or snapdragons. Kew's not going to happen this year - but I can grow flowers - and visit the George and Dragon in Dent (if it still survives) and go to the two St George's in Kendal to see what they've got.
The dates I've got for the dragon boats coming are March, May and August in different years - so I'm going to have to do some research.
