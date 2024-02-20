Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
went to the provider of things house today
(don't know how to punctuate that! things' ?)
I've had (at the very least) a cow, a rat and a tiger from her
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5624
photos
57
followers
24
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
20th February 2024 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragon
,
yoftd
,
just the right size for perching on flowers
JackieR
ace
A very generous provider
February 20th, 2024
