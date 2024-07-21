Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
140 / 365
called at a friend's to go for a walk
- saw her thimble stand
- asked could I go to use it
- showed her why
- she said: I've got one just like that
- she hasn't
- but hopefully you can see it
- didn't move anything
- I'm too clumsy
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6062
photos
60
followers
21
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Latest from all albums
137
863
1171
549
138
1172
139
140
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
21st July 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragon
,
thimble
,
yoftd
,
finn bull
Lin
ace
Yes, I see them both - what a fun capture.
July 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close