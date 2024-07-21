Previous
called at a friend's to go for a walk by anniesue
140 / 365

called at a friend's to go for a walk

- saw her thimble stand
- asked could I go to use it
- showed her why
- she said: I've got one just like that
- she hasn't
- but hopefully you can see it
- didn't move anything
- I'm too clumsy
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Yes, I see them both - what a fun capture.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise