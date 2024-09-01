Sign up
Previous
172 / 365
In the Japanese garden
Went to a new garden. Took "Abergavenny" and new snail (because snails like gardens). Left them in the car!
Anyhow, the garden turned up trumps for me!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6168
photos
60
followers
22
following
47% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
1st September 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
dragon
,
yoftd
