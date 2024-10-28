Previous
Sizergh's haul by anniesue
Sizergh's haul

There weren't that many children's books in the second-hand room yesterday - but approximately 6% were about dragons!

Read the red one yesterday and began the other one in my quick car afternoon cuppa out - need to go earlier now the clocks have turned back.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Annie-Sue

