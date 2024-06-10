Previous
cormorant by anniesue
109 / 365

cormorant

Pterry doing a fine impression

I saw a cormorant with outstretched wings yesterday, but even tho' I was a back-seat passenger in the car, I could not get a shot because of the unnecessary Armco.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
