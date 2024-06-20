Previous
flowers and leaves by anniesue
flowers and leaves

candelabra primula and a yellow-leafed hosta

I went for hydrangeas, but it turned out they aren't at their fullest yet (I must have seen a good one somewhere and got ahead of myself)
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Babs ace
Beautiful.
June 20th, 2024  
narayani ace
This is a lovely colourful collection
June 20th, 2024  
