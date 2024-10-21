Sign up
Previous
Photo 576
well, that's gone
I presume it was the frost of the 11th - and tidied up by the one of the 14th!
One year I did try to hessian protect them - but it's too much.
Hopefully it's just the leaves, and the stems will survive to flower next year 🤞
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria
Tags
hydrangea
,
frost
,
damage
Corinne C
ace
It was big and beautiful. Hopefully it is a resilient plant.
October 21st, 2024
