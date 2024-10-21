Previous
well, that's gone by anniesue
well, that's gone

I presume it was the frost of the 11th - and tidied up by the one of the 14th!

One year I did try to hessian protect them - but it's too much.

Hopefully it's just the leaves, and the stems will survive to flower next year 🤞
Corinne C ace
It was big and beautiful. Hopefully it is a resilient plant.
October 21st, 2024  
