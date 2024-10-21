Previous
Autumn from the bathroom by anniesue
Autumn from the bathroom

this looks ok, but it was blustery and unsettled, with rain and (faint, fugitive) rainbows.

It settled in the afternoon, but I only drove out.
21st October 2024

Annie-Sue

anniesue
From Cumbria
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

