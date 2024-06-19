Sign up
Photo 531
taller than me
my one giant allium
if I have any germinated seeds, I don't know which they are yet
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
allium
Casablanca
ace
I love it being two tone and only half opened. So interesting
June 19th, 2024
