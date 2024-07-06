Previous
blue allium by anniesue
Photo 541

blue allium

I planted these last year and they came to nothing

this year I could see they were alliums, but had forgotten the details.

The stems were so flimsy I might well have got rid of them!!
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise