Previous
Photo 540
the three ages of goose
actually there were four broods: the ones by the mine are almost fully fledged; the ones out of shot still have some down and some feathers - and don't miss the singleton on the beach.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Tags
geese
,
goose
,
gosling
,
goslings
