Previous
Oops! Potential disaster. by anniesue
Photo 1161

Oops! Potential disaster.

Have dropped camera, and it's currently not working. No pics til weekend with big camera and then little camera into shop on Monday.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 5
  • 3
  • 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
  • SM-A047F
  • 4th July 2024 11:34am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
JackieR ace
Oh dear, I feel your pain
July 4th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I remember.ber your recent trauma!
July 4th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
oh no! This is so annoying when it happens
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise