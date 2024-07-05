Sign up
Photo 1162
rich pickings
1lb of redcurrants :-)
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6021
photos
59
followers
21
following
3
1
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
SM-A047F
5th July 2024 8:30pm
Tags
redcurrants
JackieR
ace
Pigeons have eaten nearly all of mine!! Enjoy yours
July 5th, 2024
