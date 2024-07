montage 07 07 2024

went out for a late lunch in the car park of Selside Village Hall



back home did a bit of gardening - managed to damage a clematis that was twined around the self-set rose I am hard-pruning (when the rose is out of the way I can have a go at the neighbouring cupressus and "shrub" which are leaning on my fence



strigged and cooked the redcurrants



etc



etc



:-)