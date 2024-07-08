Previous
field pattern by anniesue
Photo 1164

field pattern

actually, saw a little white thing and zoomed in

you lose definition at the top end of any zoom, I imagine

this was taken on my Nikon bridge

I took my compact into the camera shop today to learn that Sony don't even offer a repair service now.

Looks like to get a camera that will fit in my back pocket, I will have to go second hand - and drop from 20x to 12/14x optical zoom.

The first reasonably (unreasonably) priced new compact has 40x zoom - and obviously the weight and dimensions to go with it.
JackieR ace
Sad about your camera!
July 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous view
July 8th, 2024  
