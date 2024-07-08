Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1164
field pattern
actually, saw a little white thing and zoomed in
you lose definition at the top end of any zoom, I imagine
this was taken on my Nikon bridge
I took my compact into the camera shop today to learn that Sony don't even offer a repair service now.
Looks like to get a camera that will fit in my back pocket, I will have to go second hand - and drop from 20x to 12/14x optical zoom.
The first reasonably (unreasonably) priced new compact has 40x zoom - and obviously the weight and dimensions to go with it.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6026
photos
59
followers
21
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Latest from all albums
1160
1161
1162
541
1163
857
1164
542
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 - and 2021 - and 2022 - and 2023 - and 2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
8th July 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
whinfell
JackieR
ace
Sad about your camera!
July 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous view
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close