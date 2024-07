my regular shot at The Jetty

had to stand back under the overhang - what with all the rain - which doesn't actually show.



I have now added a 'floating' shutter button to my phone screen, so it's in a better place for me - and also changed the volume switch [when I am camera mode] to take a photo. I could make it a zoom button too - but not at the same time.



I'm OK with this quality for landscapes, but 'telephoto' is poor.