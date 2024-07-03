Previous
no sooner had I taken a number of screenshots by anniesue
130 / 365

no sooner had I taken a number of screenshots

of fantasy books in a "Fantasy Review" article, in order to do a montage, than a colleague waltzed by with her new umbrella!
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
35% complete

JackieR ace
She thought of you when she bought it!
July 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Aces!
July 3rd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'd like to think so!
July 3rd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca I'm so lucky!
July 3rd, 2024  
narayani ace
Bought especially for you?!
July 4th, 2024  
