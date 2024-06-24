Sign up
Photo 535
clover
But not just any clover!
I was in the hay meadows at Muker.
I think they are completely unimproved wild-flower meadows.
[It was a long day out and I've taken excessive amounts of photos again - will have to return to examining them tomorrow.]
PS it is Midsummer's Day
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Tags
pink
,
clover
,
well more than pink really
Corinne C
ace
Great colors
June 25th, 2024
