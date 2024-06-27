Sign up
Photo 1156
it seems to have come round very quickly since last year
I go to see dancing mostly - pleased to see there is some rapper and longsword this year
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
festival
poster
folk
furness
