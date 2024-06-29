Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 631
Stop the Sewage march
Windermere to Bowness
Save Windemere
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6004
photos
59
followers
21
following
172% complete
View this month »
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
Latest from all albums
1156
630
124
1157
538
125
126
631
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
29th June 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
march
,
sewage
JackieR
ace
Is sewerage pumped into the lakes?? Thought it was rivers and coastlines, shows how naive I am!!
June 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close