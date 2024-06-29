Previous
Stop the Sewage march by anniesue
Photo 631

Stop the Sewage march

Windermere to Bowness

Save Windemere
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
JackieR ace
Is sewerage pumped into the lakes?? Thought it was rivers and coastlines, shows how naive I am!!
June 29th, 2024  
