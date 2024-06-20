Previous
hydrangea by anniesue
Photo 1152

hydrangea

Holehird: only a few bushes in full flower

Also, they had taken some ground and planted candelabra primulas in it - which I like ... but it just seems an odd thing - in the "Hydrangea" beds.

AND for the first time, realised how many varieties of dogwood there are - need to do a collage, really.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
This is a lovely image
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise