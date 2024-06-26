Previous
I've got a leaf-cutter bee

See! I do like some insects! :-)

"The patchwork leaf-cutter bee is one of a number of small, solitary leaf-cutter bees. Leaf-cutter bees nest in holes in plant stems, dead wood, cliffs or old walls, and can be seen in gardens. They famously cut discs out of leaves (they particularly like roses), gluing them together with saliva in order to build the 'cells' in which their larvae live. The larvae hatch and develop, pupating in autumn and hibernating over winter. The patchwork leaf-cutter bee is on the wing from April to August, and feeds solely on pollen and nectar." The Wildlife Trusts website
