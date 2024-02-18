Previous
The Hanging Gardens of Salford by antmcg69
47 / 365

The Hanging Gardens of Salford

This new office development is covered in plants to help try to absorb carbon emissions.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise