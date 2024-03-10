Previous
A Proper Manc Institution by antmcg69
A Proper Manc Institution

Despite changing location and the digital age this place has always done well. As Anthony Wilson once said, "Manchester kids have the best record collections."
Ann Cooke
Spent many happy hours at Piccadilly Records, though not been for a while
