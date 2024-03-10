Sign up
60 / 365
A Proper Manc Institution
Despite changing location and the digital age this place has always done well. As Anthony Wilson once said, "Manchester kids have the best record collections."
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Anthony McGowan
@antmcg69
Ann Cooke
Spent many happy hours at Piccadilly Records, though not been for a while
March 10th, 2024
