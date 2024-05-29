Previous
Phillips Park Cemetery, Miles Platting by antmcg69
Phillips Park Cemetery, Miles Platting

With the River Medlock running by, this is a haven for birds and other riverside wildlife.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Anthony McGowan

@antmcg69
L. H. ace
Cool how some of the tombstones slant this way and that.
May 30th, 2024  
