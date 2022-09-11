Next
Satellite Reed Diffuser orbits moon. by aq21
Satellite Reed Diffuser orbits moon.

Realised my bathroom diffuser might be just the thing for a space orbit.
This image was taken today, but I had technical difficulties uploading it. Computer said no. Hence used the 2022 date ... computer was happy with that.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
16% complete

