Bells and Sticks
Colourful Morris dancers at a music festival.
(If the date looks incorrect it's because the image took too long loading and dropped out. Had to make up a random date to upload the picture)!
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
AnnabelleQ
@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Album
365
Camera
SM-A225F
Taken
21st October 2023 11:00am
