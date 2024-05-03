Previous
Mushrooms by aq21
288 / 365

Mushrooms

Sprung up in the backyard.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice in black and white
May 3rd, 2024  
