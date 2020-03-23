Sign up
nvr give up
one of the orchids I thought would nvr bloom again …. but I held on …
dawn of a new day, sun is rising … believe, hv Faith - hope.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
tina (arayofsrqsun)
ace
@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
