Mask by arnica17
Mask

21 dec

Wearing mask is a popular thing here. For privacy and bcs of pollution.

These are disposable masks, better to not wear it more than twice. I should have buy fabric mask which is more long lasting.

I want to buy mask so I can sleep more peacefully inside public transportation, like the others :)
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Arnica

@arnica17
I use phone camera.
