Photo 387
Mask
21 dec
Wearing mask is a popular thing here. For privacy and bcs of pollution.
These are disposable masks, better to not wear it more than twice. I should have buy fabric mask which is more long lasting.
I want to buy mask so I can sleep more peacefully inside public transportation, like the others :)
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
Arnica
@arnica17
I use phone camera.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G532G
Taken
21st December 2019 5:14pm
